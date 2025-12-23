Ambitions for UK geothermal sector launched at Eden

Cornwall is looking to lead the way on developing the UK geothermal sector following the launch of a new proposal.

The proposal, shaped by Cornwall Trade and Investment, aims to build on the innovations made in the US that have revolutionised deep geothermal, making it significantly more financially viable and increasing the energy outputs from wells.

Geothermal energy has the benefit of providing both renewable power and heat, and can also be combined with the extraction of lithium. It can generate more than 2 GW power at 4.5 km which would supply around 6 million homes. Geothermal can deliver consistent baseload power, unlike wind and solar, which are only operational in the right conditions. It is therefore scalable, making it a potentially significant contributor to for the UK’s future energy needs. The UK’s demand for power is only set to increase, in particular with the growing need for AI and data centres.

The proposal for a UK FORGE Programme – Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy – was launched on 19 December at Eden Geothermal with support from MPs Perran Moon, Jayne Kirkham and Noah Law alongside individuals from across industry. The programme aims to pull together industry, buyers, and government to shape a full business case for investment into the sector, and harness the potential of geothermal energy across the UK.

Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, said: “I firmly believe geothermal presents a significant opportunity for Cornwall and the wider UK. Cornwall has the expertise and the experience, and alongside the advances made in the US, there is real potential to develop this industry.

“Geothermal could provide high quality local jobs and help meet the rising energy needs, and I’m delighted to be part of launching this new proposal and increasing awareness of its potential to make a difference.”

Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council, added: “Cornwall’s heritage in working underground has shaped the Cornish nation and the renewed need for critical minerals and mining is bringing these industries back.

“The incredible natural capital beneath us also allows us access to geothermal energy. Cornwall has the ability to contribute meaningfully to the UK’s growing demand for energy in a responsible way that brings value to our communities and I hope the opportunities for a growing UK Geothermal industry are realised.”

Piers Guy, Clean Energy Sector Lead, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Economic Fo-rum, commented: “UK policy is focused on nuclear power providing almost all of our clean baseload (24/7) power, but this proposal for UK Geothermal presents an opportunity for an alternative approach.

“The hot rocks beneath our feet can also provide round-the-clock power, cost competitive with nuclear, as well as heat for homes and businesses. For regions, this localised, scalable solution can provide welcomed skilled jobs and onsite heat and power for homes and businesses. It also has the potential to provide flexibility to support the local grid and energy system.”

Tim Dwelly, Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for economic regeneration, exclaimed: “I am excited by the career opportunities being created here for our young people. No longer are the jobs in our geo-resources sector dangerous and dirty. Our University and College campuses are ready and able to train the engineers, geologists, technicians, geophysicists and all the other specialists needed to support both the geothermal and mining sector.”

Gus Grand, CEO of Eden Geothermal, concluded: “Since 2023 the Eden Project has been heating its Biomes, Growing Point plant nursery and education centre, and offices with heat sourced from geothermal energy. Our 5.3 km well was the first deep geothermal well to come online in the UK since 1986, so we were delighted to host the launch of the UK FORGE proposal.

The opportunities with geothermal are real, and the impressive advancements made in the US increase the commercial viability of deep geothermal.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!