GE Vernova awarded contract by Adani

GE Vernova Inc. has announced that its Electrification Systems business has been awarded a contract from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd to supply high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology for the 2.5 GW Khavda-South Olpad renewable power transmission corridor in India.

The Khavda-South Olpad corridor forms a critical backbone for India’s renewable energy expansion. Khavda, located in Gujarat’s Kutch region, is being developed as one of the world’s largest renewable energy zones, while South Olpad serves as a major pooling and injection point into India’s national transmission network. The corridor is designed to enable large volumes of renewable electricity generated in western India to be transferred efficiently into the wider grid.

GE Vernova’s role in the project will be to provide advanced HVDC technology designed to operate at scale and with high reliability. This will include supplying a high-capacity ±500 kV, 2500 MW (2 × 1250 MW) voltage sourced converter (VSC)-based bipolar HVDC system for the point-to-point link.

HVDC systems are designed to transmit electricity over long distances with low-er losses and greater controllability compared to conventional transmission approaches, making them well suited for large scale renewable energy integration.

The scope covers the design of the complete HVDC system, including converter stations at each end, the supply of all major converter station equipment, and responsibility for erection, testing, and commissioning activities, excluding associated civil works. The system will be delivered using GE Vernova’s advanced eLuminaTM control platform, designed to support stable, secure, and efficient grid operations.

The project will be mostly executed by GE Vernova’s India-based teams, drawing on local engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities. Delivery will be planned in phases, with overall completion targeted by 2030.

“India is one of the world’s most important power markets, with rapidly growing electricity demand and large scale renewable development, said Philippe Piron, President and CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems business. “Projects like the Khavda-South Olpad HVDC corridor underscore the importance of high-capacity transmission infrastructure in connecting renewable energy zones with the national grid. This award reflects our continued commitment to India and our experience in delivering complex transmission projects that support grid reliability and long-term system performance. We appreciate the confidence placed in GE Vernova by Adani Energy Solutions and look forward to supporting the successful delivery of this project.”

“At Adani Energy Solutions, we are steadfast in our commitment to enabling India’s green energy transition by building robust infrastructure for renewable power evacuation. Our partnership with GE Vernova for the Khavda-South Olpad transmission corridor marks a significant milestone in advancing large scale clean energy integration. We look forward to working together in delivering innovative solutions that will help power millions sustainably, bringing new opportunities and happiness to communities across the nation,” added Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

With a capacity of 2500 MW, the project represents the highest-rated VSC-based HVDC system planned in India to date. Projects of this scale highlight the growing role of advanced HVDC technology in enabling large scale renewable integration and strengthening transmission networks in fast-growing power markets.

