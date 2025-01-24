ANDRITZ wins contract for new Øksenelvane hydropower plant in Norway

Sogn og Fjordane Energi (SFE), a leading renewable energy supplier in Western Norway, through its wholly owned subsidiary Firdakraft AS, has awarded ANDRITZ a major contract to supply advanced electromechanical equipment for the new Øksenelvane hydropower plant in Bremanger municipality.

The new plant will be constructed next to the existing Øksenelvane power plant, which will be decommissioned after more than 70 years of operation.

The contract includes the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of high-efficiency equipment, as well as its installation, testing, and commissioning at the project site. ANDRITZ will supply two state-of-the-art Pelton turbines, each with an installed capacity of 55 MW, including turbine governors, main inlet valves, penstocks and cooling systems. Two generators, auxiliary equipment, excitation systems with transformers, and complete automation and monitoring systems are also part of the scope of supply. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

With an expected annual production of 171 GWh, the new Øksenelvane hydropower plant will generate 21 GWh more clean energy than the existing facility, marking a significant increase. The Pelton units are specifically designed to support grid stability and provide valuable grid services, a key factor in securing this contract.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, the project will play an important role in SFE's mission to expand renewable energy in Norway. Currently, SFE produces 2.4 TWh of renewable electricity annually, meeting the needs of approximately 130 000 Norwegian households.

“We are honoured to partner with SFE in developing this new hydropower plant and look forward to contributing to Norway’s sustainable energy future,” said Kjetil Toverud, Managing Director of ANDRITZ Hydro AS in Norway. “The Øksenelvane project underlines ANDRITZ’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance hydropower solutions that support a clean energy future and stable grids.”

