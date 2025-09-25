Green Highland expands with new hydro operations and training facility

Green Highland, a Voith company, has expanded its operations with a new hydropower maintenance and service facility in Scotland.

The facility is being developed to be a maintenance and service centre for the hydropower industry across the UK. The Green Highland team will also continue to operate out of Perth, where they host the latest technologies in remote monitoring and data collection for sites across the UK and internationally.

The new site will provide training facilities for the team. This will be one of the first dedicated commercial training facilities in Scotland, allowing the next generation of hydropower engineers to develop their skills and learn from existing team members who have decades of experience. It will also offer an opportunity for the Voith team, with their international experience, to support their training.

Hydropower plays a vital role in energy systems around the world and has been doing so for more than a century. Its ability to deliver predictable, low-carbon power without the need for imported fuel makes it a crucial component of the energy mix. With many of the hydropower schemes already operational, the focus is on ensuring they continue to provide vital power for another hundred years. That is where the Green Highland team comes in, and this growth reflects the increasing demand for their world-leading operations and maintenance services.

