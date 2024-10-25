Bureau of Land Management approves Utah geothermal project

The Department of the Interior has announced significant strides in expanding geothermal energy on public lands, an abundant clean energy resource with tremendous potential to help the country meet the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.

The Department announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved the Fervo Cape geothermal power project in Beaver County, Utah, which will use innovative technology to generate up to 2 GW of baseload power that, if fully developed, is enough to supply over 2 million homes. With this approval, the BLM has now approved nearly 32 GW of clean energy projects on public lands, including 42 projects approved under the Biden-Harris administration. The BLM is also proposing a new categorical exclusion to facilitate geothermal energy resources confirmation on public lands. These actions come as the BLM hosted the biggest geothermal lease sale in more than 15 years.

“Geothermal energy is one of our greatest untapped clean energy resources on public lands,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Dr Steve Feldgus. “Today’s actions are part of the Department’s work to deliver on new opportunities, new technologies, and new solutions in geothermal energy that support the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to create jobs, economic growth, and clean carbon-free electricity for communities throughout the West.”

Replenished by heat sources deep in the Earth, geothermal energy generates electricity with minimal carbon emissions. It can also be used to heat buildings, operate greenhouses, and support aquaculture operations. Today there are 51 operating power plants producing geothermal energy from BLM-managed public lands.

“The BLM is committed to supporting the responsible growth of geothermal energy on public lands,” added BLM Director, Tracy Stone-Manning. “We need all the tools in the toolbox to reach a clean energy future, and this proposed categorical exclusion will be helpful in accelerating the process of locating new geothermal resources.”

