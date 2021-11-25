ANDRITZ receives order for Indian hydropower project

International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from the Assam state government-owned utility Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. (APGCL) to supply the complete electro-mechanical equipment for the Lower Kopili hydropower plant located on the Kopili river in central Assam, India. Start of commercial operation is scheduled for the end of 2024.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply consists of plant design and engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the complete electro-mechanical equipment, including all five turbine-generator units, for the Lower Kopili hydroelectric project. As the river has a very high acid content at the location of the Lower Kopili hydropower plant, most underwater parts will be made of stainless steel. This will be the first contract that ANDRITZ has received from APGCL in the state of Assam.

Once completed, the hydropower plant will have a total installed capacity of approximately 120 MW, based on two main units and three environmental flow units and provide 456 GWh/yr of electricity. The project will provide strong support in covering the growing demand for electricity in the Indian state of Assam.

The entire work will be conducted by ANDRITZ’s Indian subsidiary with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Mandideep (near Bhopal) and Prithla (near Faridabad), India. This contract will be the fifth project for ANDRITZ from the north-eastern region of India following the contract for rehabilitation work at the Kopili hydroelectric project awarded earlier in 2021 by a centrally owned utility.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.