Arverne launches first geothermal drilling for Lithium de France project

Arverne, a leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, has announced the start of drilling of the first geothermal doublet at the Schwabwiller site in Alsace.

In accordance with the established schedule, following site preparation work, Arverne's teams are beginning drilling operations. On the surface, the two wells will be spaced 10 m apart and will gradually move further apart to reach a spacing of 1 km at a depth of 2400 m.

These initial drillings will confirm the flow rate, temperature, and lithium content of the geothermal fluid at this site. This phase will be crucial for collecting data that will help refine geological models and adapt technical protocols.

The Lithium de France project will actively contribute to the energy transition by providing carbon-free geothermal heat to businesses, farms, and local communities in northern Alsace via a short supply chain. The geothermal brines, rich in critical metals, will also be used to produce low-carbon lithium to support electric mobility.

Overall, this project will enhance the attractiveness of the region and generate nearly 200 direct jobs in the area. By exploiting geothermal heat, it will contribute to the decarbonisation of the region and reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by up to 90% compared to natural gas heating. The geothermal lithium produced will have a reduced environmental footprint, with approximately 70% less CO 2 emissions compared to the lithium currently available on the market.

Drilling operations for the first doublet of the Lithium de France project will take place over a period of seven months and will contribute to gross business volume in 2025 – 2026. Arverne confirms and clarifies its 2025 forecasts, with gross activity volume expected to be between €25 million – €27 million, representing an increase of +45% to +55% compared to 2024.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and CEO of Arverne, said: “This milestone crowns five years of intense effort and marks a major step forward in the industrialisation of the unprecedented Lithium de France project. By combining geothermal heat and sustainable lithium extraction in Europe, this project embodies a new era of energy sovereignty and reindustrialisation for our country. This success is a testament to the ongoing commitment of our teams and the renewed confidence of our shareholders. It brings us closer to the final investment decision, an essential step in realising our ambitions.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!