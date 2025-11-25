Global Hydro joins IHA

As a technology leader in the small hydropower sector, Global Hydro provides complete water-to-wire solutions worldwide. As it continues to expand, Global Hydro has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA) as a member with a clear commitment to innovation, digitalisation, and sustainability. The company sets new standards in the sector – from greenfield projects and full plant revitalisations to advanced digital solutions and lifetime service. Headquartered in Austria with its own state-of-the-art innovation and manufacturing centre, the specialist combines European excellence with a global presence through subsidiaries and partners worldwide, ensuring local accessibility and seamless project execution across all regions.

Among its recent achievements is a ground-breaking hydropower project in Europe featuring a world-first turbine design: a combination of a vertical Kaplan spiral turbine and a horizontally installed pit turbine. Instead of the conventional front-facing inflow, water is directed from above – enabling the elimination of an entire weir field and significantly reducing costs. Thanks to extensive hydraulic simulations, the plant also achieves up to 1.5% higher efficiency with an installed capacity of 14.3?MW. Another project demonstrates sustainable infrastructure reuse by integrating a historic headrace tunnel into a new small hydropower system, reducing environmental impact and extending the life of existing assets.

Through its revitalisation and digital solutions, Global Hydro helps significantly reduce lifecycle costs while increasing the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of hydropower assets. Technologies such as real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and machine learning-based optimisation support smarter, lower-carbon generation and ensure long-term value for plant owners, investors, and operators.

“Hydropower has always been a pillar of clean energy. Our responsibility now is to make it smarter, longer-lasting, and more efficient – through innovation, digitalisation, and a commitment to using existing infrastructure wherever possible,” stated Heinz Peter Knass, CEO of Global Hydro.

Eddie Rich, CEO of IHA, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Global Hydro to the IHA family. Its commitment to modernising hydropower and advancing digital solutions reflects the innovative spirit driving our sector forward. Together, we can help ensure that smarter, more sustainable hydropower continues to play a central role in the global clean energy future.”

