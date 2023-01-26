Fortescue Future Industries and Nikola to develop large scale US green hydrogen production projects

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) have executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on and evaluate the co-development of large scale US green hydrogen production facilities.

Supply of green hydrogen for any potential projects will be underpinned by Nikola as a potential offtaker, which has a large demand for green hydrogen in order to decarbonise the transportation sector and other industries.

FFI’s significant experience and capabilities in hydrogen project development make it an ideal partner for Nikola in the potential development of this project. It is a global green energy company pursuing opportunities in more than 25 countries and a subsidiary of top 10 ASX company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. FFI is leading the green industrial revolution by acquiring and developing technology solutions for hard-to-decarbonise industries, while building a global portfolio of renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

Under the terms of the MoU, Nikola will evaluate green hydrogen offtake opportunities from any other green hydrogen projects being pursued by FFI. The parties will also evaluate the potential co-development of new green hydrogen production and associated infrastructure projects.

“FFI has an ambitious decarbonisation strategy and associated investment allocated to lead the decarbonisation efforts for one of the biggest resources companies in the world,” said Nikola Corporation President and CEO, Michael Lohscheller. “This MoU will establish the framework for future collaborations as strategic partners for the potential co-development of meaningful energy transition solutions, with a focus on the Phoenix Hydrogen Hub project being led by Nikola today.”

FFI CEO, Mark Hutchinson, said: “North America has the potential to become the world’s leading green energy heartland. This new partnership demonstrates FFI’s commitment to help decarbonise the transportation sector and enable the world to work towards achieving zero emissions. The incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act also make the US one of the best places in the world to invest in green energy and create a pipeline of new jobs.”

