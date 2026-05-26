Baker Hughes and H&P collaborate to advance US geothermal development

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P), a leading provider of drilling solutions and technologies, have announced a strategic collaboration to support geothermal exploration and development in the US, including the contracting of a land drilling rig dedicated to geothermal activity.

Under the collaboration, H&P will provide a geothermal capable land rig, while Baker Hughes will apply its subsurface and energy technology expertise to support geothermal well planning and execution. Together, the companies will provide customers earlier access to dedicated rig capacity, to reduce execution risk and help them move more efficiently from project evaluation to development.

“Geothermal energy plays a critical role in meeting growing power demand by providing clean, reliable baseload generation,” said Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti. “This collaboration reflects a deliberate step to move its development in the US from concept to reality. By working together, Baker Hughes and Helmerich & Payne are helping customers advance these critical energy projects with greater confidence and deliver reliable, sustainable power.”

The collaboration is designed to support near term geothermal activity while establishing a scalable approach for future projects, combining Baker Hughes’ experience across subsurface evaluation, well construction and energy systems with Helmerich & Payne’s advanced drilling capabilities.

“This agreement underscores Helmerich & Payne’s commitment to supporting emerging energy opportunities through our drilling technologies and operational expertise,” added H&P President and CEO, Trey Adams. “We are pleased to collaborate with Baker Hughes to support the advancement of geothermal development in the US.”

The rig is expected to be deployed later this year to support geothermal exploration activities in key US regions.

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