Green Hydrogen Systems signs agreement with Liquiline

Green Hydrogen Systems, a provider of efficient pressurised alkaline electrolysers used in on-site hydrogen production based on renewable electricity, has signed an agreement with Liquiline for delivering electrolysis equipment for a project in Norway. This will be the first GHS HyProvide™ electrolyser contract in the Norwegian market.

The order includes the supply of two GHS HyProvide A90 electrolysers with a combined capacity of 0.9 MW for the production of green hydrogen from renewable energy. Produced by Green Hydrogen Systems and operated by Liquiline and Alltec Services, the electrolysers will be deployed in a 40 ft container as a complete green hydrogen plant. The end customer for the delivery is Energy House, part of Sustainable Energy-Norwegian Catapult Centre at Stord, the world’s first test centre for green energy carriers.

Liquiline is a Norwegian based gas technology company and independent provider of services and innovative solutions for transporting and storing liquefied gases. Liquiline has been a Green Hydrogen Systems Partner since 2019. Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units and will support the project with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support as part of a three-year service agreement.

“We at Green Hydrogen Systems are thrilled to be working on this project with partners like Liquiline who possess the crucial market knowledge and share our vision to pioneer the field of green hydrogen and drive a sustainable global energy transition,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CCO Søren Rydbirk. He adds that “the strong investment in hydrogen in Norway makes the country particularly interesting for our scalable solutions based on local hydrogen production close to the customers”.

When fully operational during 2Q22, Green Hydrogen Systems’ electrolysers have capacity to provide approximately 389 kg/d green hydrogen.

Green Hydrogen Systems is delivering electrolysers to numerous projects in Europe and most recently also in Australia and Chile. In June 2021, Green Hydrogen Systems raised DKK 1.265 million in the company’s initial public offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The net proceeds from the offering are planned to be used for expanding the company’s production facilities, technological advancement of the electrolysis equipment, and expanding the organisation.

“This project represents an important first step forward delivering locally produced green hydrogen for the Norwegian market. The test field at Sustainable Energy Norwegian Catapult Centre is a major opportunity for Green Hydrogen Systems to demonstrate their technology and showcase its effectiveness”, says Knut Førland, Managing Director of Liquiline.

