Arctic Green Energy and Sinopec announce global expansion of Sinopec Green Energy

Arctic Green Energy and its partner Sinopec made an announcement at the World Geothermal Congress that their joint venture, Sinopec Green Energy (SGE), is going global. Sigurdur Atli Jonsson, CEO of Arctic Green Energy, and Liu Shiliang, President of Sinopec Star, signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of the Sinopec Green Energy shareholders.

With 18 years of operation in China, Sinopec Green Energy has emerged as a global leader in geothermal heating and cooling, serving over 70 cities and municipalities across 7 of the 9 Northern Chinese provinces. The impressive track record includes nearly 1000 geothermal wells and coverage is fast approaching 100 million m3.

SGE, through its Geothermal Plus approach, uses geothermal as the baseload backbone of multi-clean energy systems. SGE is also expanding fast into geothermal power generation, and advancing their carbon neutrality strategy towards becoming carbon-positive by offering carbon capture solutions. While maintaining their dedication to the momentum already built up in the Chinese market, the company is ready to roll out its solutions to cities and towns around the globe, with an initial focus on Asia and countries along the One Belt, One Road initiative.

The momentum for this expansion is rooted in the robust foundation of China-Iceland cooperation, sharing technical expertise and a common global vision for positive change. By harnessing their intellectual property, drilling and reinjection technology, and multi-energy solutions, SGE aims to be a catalyst in creating greener and healthier lives worldwide. SGE invite partners to join their mission of transforming polluted cities into clean, breathing cities. CEO of Arctic Green Sigurdur Atli Jonsson reaffirmed their commitment to global aspirations and driving positive change, stating, "We are looking for partners to transition their cities with geothermal."

