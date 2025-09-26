Aberdeen Web round slings lift 210 t turbine for world’s largest renewable tidal project

Aberdeen Web (AWL by pewag) has manufactured heavy-duty round slings to load a 210 t tidal turbine at the MeyGen tidal energy project in Scotland.

The MeyGen project is the world’s largest planned tidal stream array, playing a crucial role in Scotland’s transition to renewable energy.

Deploying tidal turbines is far from straightforward. Strong currents, narrow tidal windows, and the need for pinpoint accuracy make every lift demanding. Equipment must be lowered onto subsea foundations without damage, often from vessels where space and handling time are limited.

Polyester round slings are a natural fit for this environment, and Aberdeen Web was able to offer a fast turnaround. They are strong yet lightweight, easy to handle on deck, and gentle on sensitive turbine surfaces. Their resistance to water and abrasion ensures reliability in harsh offshore conditions.

Their soft yet durable construction ensured the turbine’s delicate surfaces were protected throughout the lift, while the lightweight design reduced handling risks for the lifting team.

With a 7:1 safety factor, Aberdeen Web’s slings are compliant with BS EN 1492 – 2: 2000 & A1 2008 and available in capacities from 0.5 t to 150 t.

Richard Smart, Managing Director at Aberdeen Web, commented: “Our round slings are trusted across the renewables sector. Supplying equipment for the MeyGen project highlights our role in enabling safe, efficient heavy lifting for projects that are shaping the UK’s clean energy future. At Aberdeen Web, we combine over 30 years of manufacturing expertise to deliver lifting solutions that meet the highest standards of safety and reliability.”

As part of the pewag UK group, Aberdeen Web delivers complete below-the-hook solutions alongside Modulift and LMS to industries including offshore energy, subsea, defence, and construction.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!