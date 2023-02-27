Minesto enters into collaboration agreement with Taiwan Cement Green Energy

Minesto and Taiwan Cement Green Energy (TCCGE) have entered into a collaboration agreement to pursue tidal and ocean current energy build out in Taiwan. The agreement covers assessments of economic and technical feasibility of selected sites, site development, and applications for feed-in tariffs.

The energy transition agenda in Taiwan is ambitious but with significant challenges given the large share of fossil fuels currently relied on (95%). The available ocean energy resource, when matched with the right technologies, opens up an opportunity to move forward rapidly and with higher ambitions. In 2022, a new Ocean Energy electricity feed-in tariff was introduced to support the transition into renewable energy.

“Taiwan Cement is an experienced and successful developer of renewable energy production in Taiwan with a strong focus on pioneering projects and an openness for new technologies. Minesto’s Dragons are still in the early stage of commercial deployment and that makes this collaboration even more valuable for us, them, and Taiwan,” said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

“Our long-term commitment to Taiwan can finally bear fruit. We are looking forward to working with one of the strongest and most renowned companies in Taiwan to seek synergies in local production and supporting infrastructure, while leveraging on Taiwanese manufacturing and technology strengths,” stated Dr Yung-Lung Chen, Project Manager of Minsteo Taiwan.

“We have a lot to investigate and pursue, that makes it even more important to accelerate development and push forward. We are looking forward to the collaboration,” commented William C. L. Weng, President of TCCGE.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.