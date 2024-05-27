IHA and CISPDR Corp. sign MoU to push forward sustainable hydropower

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CISPDR Corp. at the World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia.

This MoU seeks to explore opportunities to raise awareness of hydropower operation in sustainable river basins management, drawing on CISPDR’s expertise on the topic. In addition, it will look to facilitate the implementation of the Hydropower Sustainability Standard and certification in China.

CISPDR is an IHA member. It led on the surveying, planning and design for the Three Gorges project and the South-to-North Water Diversion project – two of the most important hydraulic projects in China.

Hu Xiangyang, Chairman of the Board at CISPDR Corp., said: “CISPDR Corp. is honoured to sign this MoU with the IHA. We are keen to share what we have learnt to increase sustainable practice in river systems. We must collaborate and work together to achieve sustainability.”

Pablo Valverde, Deputy CEO of the International Hydropower Association, added: “It is great to have the expertise that CISPDR offer as part of the IHA membership. We are looking forward to maximising their knowledge and working together on promoting the future of sustainable hydropower.”

