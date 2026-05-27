Eco Wave Power U.S. joins NVIDIA Inception programme

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco Wave Power U.S. Inc., has joined the NVIDIA Inception programme, an initiative designed to support companies advancing artificial intelligence (AI), data processing, simulation, and high-performance computing technologies.

Through the NVIDIA Inception programme, Eco Wave Power U.S. will gain access to NVIDIA developer tools, technical resources, training, and ecosystem support to accelerate the development of AI-driven applications for renewable energy infrastructure and intelligent energy management systems.

Eco Wave Power is currently evaluating the integration of AI technologies into multiple aspects of its wave energy operations, including:

Real-time optimisation of wave energy generation.

Predictive maintenance and infrastructure monitoring.

Digital twin modelling of wave energy power stations.

AI-driven analysis of ocean and weather data.

Intelligent energy management for coastal and port infrastructure.

Renewable energy applications supporting AI and data centre infrastructure.

Eco Wave Power U.S. is expected to serve as the company’s central hub for AI-related initiatives and intelligent infrastructure development activities across Eco Wave Power’s global project portfolio.

As part of these efforts, Eco Wave Power U.S. is advancing discussions relating to research and development collaborations with leading academic institutions, including Florida-based universities, as well as additional technology and infrastructure stakeholders. These initiatives are expected to focus on the integration of AI layers into wave energy infrastructure, including digital twin technologies, predictive maintenance systems, operational optimisation, and future applications relating to renewable energy solutions for data centre infrastructure.

The company believes that the rapid global expansion of AI and high-performance computing infrastructure is expected to significantly increase electricity demand worldwide, creating growing demand for scalable and reliable renewable energy solutions.

The company further believes that proximity-based renewable energy generation near ports, coastal cities, and infrastructure hubs may become increasingly important as electricity demand from AI computing continues to grow.

“Infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence requires massive amounts of electricity, and we believe renewable energy generation must evolve alongside it,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEI of Eco Wave Power. “By joining the NVIDIA Inception programme through our US subsidiary, we aim to accelerate the development of intelligent energy management capabilities and explore opportunities at the intersection of renewable energy infrastructure and AI-driven energy demand.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!