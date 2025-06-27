Eco Wave Power and AltaSea agree launch date for LA wave energy project

Eco Wave Power Global AB has announced that Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, and Ran Atias, VP of Engineering, held a strategic meeting with Terry Tamminen, CEO of AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, to officially agree upon the launch date and public unveiling of the first-ever onshore US wave energy pilot project.

The historic launch event is scheduled to take place on 9 September 2025, on-site at AltaSea, and will mark a historic milestone in renewable energy innovation for the US. The event is expected to draw key stakeholders from the clean energy sector, government, academia, and media, and will showcase the real-world implementation of Eco Wave Power’s patented wave energy technology.

“Our meeting with Terry Tamminen was extremely productive and energising,” said Braverman. “We are now fully aligned on the launch timeline and are excited to welcome partners, press, and policymakers to witness the future of ocean energy in action – right here at the Port of LA.”

Tamminen added: “AltaSea was founded to accelerate ocean-based solutions to climate change, and Eco Wave Power is a perfect example of that vision becoming reality. This project is not just a first for the US – it’s a model for how ports around the world can transform into clean energy hubs. We are proud to be the home of this historic installation.”

Following the meeting, the Eco Wave Power and AltaSea teams also conducted a joint walk-through of the installation site to ensure smooth coordination between manufacturing, installation, and event logistics.

This announcement follows recent progress in the project, including the completion of the first three floaters, which are currently entering the final painting and preparation phase at All-Ways Metal, a woman-owned California-based fabrication company.

“We’re not just making history – we’re making it locally, with California innovation, US-based production, and world-class collaboration,” continued Braverman. “AltaSea has been an incredible host and partner in this journey.”

The Eco Wave Power installation at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles will be the first onshore wave energy project in the US. Using floaters attached to existing marine infrastructure, Eco Wave Power’s technology converts wave motion into clean electricity via land-based conversion units – offering a cost-effective, reliable, and scalable solution for coastal cities.

The project is supported by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program and manufactured locally by All-Ways Metal, underscoring Eco Wave Power’s commitment to US job creation, innovation, and climate leadership.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!