SSE secures planning consent for Sloy Power Station upgrades

SSE has secured Section 36 Planning Consent from the Scottish Government for upgrades to its existing 152.5MW Sloy hydro-electric power station.

The consented upgrades provide SSE with the option to convert the existing facility into a pumped storage hydro scheme capable of providing up to 16 GWh of long-duration electricity storage along with the potential to increase the station’s installed generation capacity to 160 MW through future potential asset improvement works.

First commissioned in 1950 at Inveruglas on the western bank of Scotland’s Loch Lomond, Sloy is the UK’s largest conventional hydro-electric power station.

The existing renewable electricity plant currently plays a highly important role in providing system flexibility and peak-demand support to Great Britain’s electricity system.

Its existing capacity is capable of generating around 130 GWh?of hydro-powered electricity each year. The plant can reach full output in?under five minutes to provide reliable and flexible electricity for up to 100 hours non-stop.

Robert Bryce, Director of Hydro for SSE Renewables, commented: “We’re delighted our upgrade proposals for Sloy have received planning consent from the Scottish Government. This provides SSE with important optionality for our iconic Sloy Power Station plant, whether as a new pumped storage hydro facility or as a conventional hydro-electric plant with increased generation capacity, and will help ensure Sloy continues to play a vital role in Scotland’s energy future.”

Bryce added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank key stakeholders, local residents, and community groups who have engaged with us so positively throughout the development of these proposals. We greatly value the time, feedback, and insights shared during the planning process, which have helped shape our approach. Maintaining open and constructive relationships with the communities around Sloy remains extremely important to us.”

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