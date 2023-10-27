KenGen's Gogo hydropower redevelopment project gets green light

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has received a landmark approval from the Cabinet to embark on the Gogo hydropower redevelopment project, heralding a new era of progress for Western Kenya and a significant stride toward clean energy.

This decision, made during a Cabinet meeting, chaired by President, William Ruto, at State Lodge, Kisumu, brings a ray of hope to the people of Western Kenya, who stand to reap significant benefits from this project.

The Gogo hydropower redevelopment project, situated along the picturesque banks of River Kuja in Migori County, is a visionary initiative poised to elevate the dam's electricity generation capacity from 2 MW to a robust 8.6 MW.

Beyond its economic impact, this transformative endeavour aligns with Kenya's commitment to clean energy and bolsters its efforts to achieve the 100% clean energy targets outlined in the global climate action agenda.

“The Cabinet's approval of the Gogo Hydropower Redevelopment Project is a momentous milestone for the people of Western Kenya and a testament to the government's commitment to regional development,” said KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Eng. Peter Njenga.

“This project not only signifies progress in the energy sector, but also holds the promise of economic growth, job creation and improved livelihoods for our communities while contributing to our clean energy goals.”

The existing power plant, with its origins dating back to 1958, has admirably served its purpose, but now suffers frequent breakdowns and the challenges of sourcing spare parts due to its ageing infrastructure.

With the Cabinet's green light, the Gogo project is set to rejuvenate the reliability of power supply, while stimulating socio-economic activities across the entire Nyanza and Western Kenya Regions.

Western Kenya already hosts several significant power plants, including, Sondu Miriu hydropower plant, generating 60 MW, Sang’oro Hydropower Plant with a capacity of 20 MW and the Turkwel Hydropower Plant, boasting a remarkable 105 MW capacity. These existing power facilities have been essential in meeting the region's energy needs and fostering economic growth.

The people of Western Kenya, in particular, are poised to benefit significantly from these combined efforts. The increased power generation capacity of the Gogo hydropower redevelopment project, coupled with the contributions from existing power plants, will provide a reliable and steady supply of electricity. This, in turn, will boost local industries, create job opportunities and enhance the overall quality of life.

