Eden GeoPower and ZeroGeo form geothermal partnership

Eden GeoPower Inc. and ZeroGeo Energy GmbH have announced a strategy and engagement plan to deploy Eden’s rock permeability enhancement technology for geothermal heat and power and geologic hydrogen projects in Europe.

The companies’ will identify opportunities to deploy Eden’s Electrical Reservoir Stimulation (ERS) technology in Europe. This will be done with the aim of increasing rock permeability in geothermal and geologic hydrogen reservoirs to maximise heat and natural hydrogen, and to create permeability in suitable geological formations, allowing for many more geothermal projects than would be possible with multi-borehole geothermal projects.

Eden has developed its ERS technology to increase the recovery of natural resources and improve the economics of resource recovery with minimal environmental impact. Its patented Electrical Reservoir Stimulation (ERS) Technology uses electricity to enhance permeability, increasing the recovery of new and existing assets. Eden’s technology reduces water consumption, curbs carbon emissions, and mitigates the seismicity risks that come with traditional hydraulic fracturing, making the process fundamentally more sustainable.

ZeroGeo’s development pipeline of projects: Thermo (Germany) and Tief (Switzerland), are aligned with Eden’s objectives of enhancing subsurface permeability across industries, including geothermal and geologic hydrogen. ZeroGeo will seek to use Eden’s technology in its projects, where possible, and actively promote the use of ERS technology in Europe.

“The next generation of natural resource recovery technologies are critical in the energy transition. Europe has a long history of geothermal heat and power generation, but facilities have often been unable to achieve required production rates due to restrictions on traditional hydraulic fracturing, so we expect that Eden’s technology will be of great interest to project owners and project developers. Recent geologic hydrogen discoveries in Europe and ongoing exploration open the exciting possibility of developing sovereign European natural hydrogen resources with Eden’s technology,” said John Ashbridge, CEO of ZeroGeo.

“Our technology is ideally suited to the operating environment in Europe, which has essentially banned the use of traditional hydraulic rock stimulation techniques in many countries. With our alternative, water-minimal electric based rock stimulation technology, we can increase permeability and avoid the injection of large volumes of water into the reservoir. We believe that our technology can be a game changer for the European renewable energy market, particularly for deep geothermal and geologic hydrogen. Our new partnership with ZeroGeo highlights our goals to bring the value of our technology to the European market, and assist many countries in achieving their renewable energy goals,” commented Paris Smalls, CEO of Eden.

