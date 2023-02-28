Low Carbon appoints new Chief Technology Officer

Low Carbon, the global renewable energy company, has announced the appointment of Siobhan Temple as Chief Technology Officer.

Siobhan has extensive experience in strategy and systems architecture, global transformation, cyber security, and data analytics. In her new role, Siobhan will lead the development of the technology and data platforms that underpin Low Carbon’s ambitious growth agenda, to support the acceleration of the strategy through data insight and innovation.

A B-certified corporation, Low Carbon was founded to make the biggest impact it can against climate change through the creation of renewable energy at scale. As it embarks on an ambitious growth plan to create 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity and achieve net zero by 2030, data will form a key part of Low Carbon’s world class execution and readiness to operate its growing international portfolio across the UK and Europe including Romania, Finland, Sweden, and Germany. The use of data will help to maximise financial performance, enhance investor return, and increase the company’s impact on climate change.

Prior to joining Low Carbon, Siobhan held technology leadership roles at Centrica and KPMG covering all areas of the technology landscape. Earlier in her career, she worked in finance and risk management, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with PwC in South Africa before transferring to the London office in 2002.

Siobhan’s appointment at Low Carbon follows the recent announcement of the construction of seven new large scale solar farms in the UK and the Netherlands, using the business’s multi-bank financing facility from NatWest, Lloyds Bank, and AIB. Announced in September 2022, the facility is targeting 1 GW of solar capacity, as part of Low Carbon’s target to create 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade. Late last year, Low Carbon also announced that it will be constructing 1 GW of onshore wind projects in Romania.

Roy Bedlow, Founder and Chief Executive of Low Carbon, said: “At Low Carbon, we are building a net zero company that will power tomorrow and protect the planet for future generations. Siobhan’s experience in leading organisations through digital transformation will be invaluable, and will help us to achieve our goal of creating 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity and achieving net zero by the end of the decade. Currently, Low Carbon is managing more than 1 TB of data from operational renewable energy assets. Optimising this data will better enable us to develop, construct, and operate renewable energy at scale for the benefit of our investment partners and the planet.”

Siobhan Temple stated: “I am thrilled to be joining Low Carbon as it scales up to deliver 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. As a purpose-led company, Low Carbon has an impressive track record of delivering projects. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth strategy, using the power of technology to expand into new territories and build out new renewable energy capacity globally.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.