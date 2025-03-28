CRC Evans announces appointment of Managing Director Renewables & Infrastructure EMEAA

CRC Evans, a leader in welding, welding technology, and coating services, has appointed Steven Makay as Managing Director of Renewables & Infrastructure EMEAA.

He arrives at CRC Evans from Langfield, where he successfully served as Managing Director. His career spans roles including Commercial Manager, Business Development Manager, and Facilities Director for Langfield's Dunfermline and Salford facilities. With his extensive commercial expertise in the engineering and fabrication sectors, Steven is poised to make a significant impact at CRC Evans.

Paul McShane, President EMEAA at CRC Evans, commnented: “As CRC Evams continues on its energy transition journey, Steven's leadership will be crucial in enhancing our welding and coating capabilities across the renewable sector. This includes but is not limited to, carbon capture, hydrogen, nuclear, and offshore wind. Steven will also oversee our established presence in the infrastructure and utilities industries. Our strategic expansion into clean energy markets represents a pivotal step in advancing our goals and strengthening our position within the wider renewables sector.”

Mackay stated: “I am thrilled to join CRC Evans at such a dynamic time for the company. I am eager to collaborate with my new colleagues to build a formidable renewables team that will deliver our expertise and experience to customers in the clean energy markets.”

