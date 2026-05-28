Zambezi River Authority joins the International Hydropower Association

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has become a member of the International Hydropower Association (IHA), reinforcing its commitment to sustainable hydropower development and regional collaboration.

As a bilateral organisation jointly owned by Zambia and Zimbabwe, ZRA manages shared water and hydropower resources on the Zambezi River and plays a pivotal role in long-term energy security, water stewardship and infrastructure resilience across the basin.

Its sustainability approach integrates environmental, social and governance considerations with responsible reservoir management and complementary renewable technologies such as floating solar. These efforts support resilient, low-carbon energy systems while safeguarding ecosystems and communities that depend on the river.

The Kariba dam rehabilitation project and Batoka Gorge hydro electric scheme preparations are both expected to have significant regional impact.

Munyaradzi C. Munodawafa, Chief Executive of ZRA, said: “Harnessing rivers responsibly is not just about hydropower; it is about sustaining tomorrow by transforming natural energy into a renewable force that powers communities, protects ecosystems, and secures the future for social, industrial and economic development.”

IHA CEO, Eddie Rich, commented: “The Zambezi River Authority is the leading force for hydroelectricity and water management in the region. They are working with the Hydropower Sustainability Alliance and the World Bank to ensure that their assets provide millions of people with sustainable and renewable energy with the power to transform development throughout the energy poor region. We look forward to working closely together.”

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