Synthica’s new renewable gas plant to turn waste into energy

Cincinnati-based Synthica St. Bernard has developed a renewable energy solution that will take more than 500 t of food waste every day and turn it into enough energy to power thousands of homes while removing thousands of tonnes of CO2 and methane from the atmosphere.

Located at 5410 Vine Street, the facility will be the first of its kind in Greater Cincinnati and divert nearly 200 000 t of waste from local landfills and sewers each year. Manufacturers will have less distance to truck their waste, lowering costs and cutting down on diesel emissions. And by sensibly and sustainably disposing of industrial waste, the anaerobic digester will create a renewable natural gas (RNG) energy source.

“The benefits of organic waste management are clear – environmental protection, investment, job creation,” said Sam Schutte, founder and CEO of Synthica St. Bernard. “We’re on the front end of a movement that’s fusing new technology with environmental consciousness, and it’s creating a mutually beneficial opportunity for businesses to better manage their waste and communities to create more eco-friendly footprints.”

The anaerobic digester like the one being built in St. Bernard will use time-tested technology that transforms waste into renewable energy. In the past, many digesters have been located on farms, which meant a key part of their business model was processing animal waste. As the technology has evolved, advanced storage, odour control, and pre-treatment options have become available that allow digesters to be compatible with urban areas.

“Renewable natural gas is created by breaking down organic feedstocks from sources such as industrial food waste and food scraps, municipal wastewater, or carbon-rich materials,” added Schutte. “All of these sources can be found in the St. Bernard area and the numbers are just staggering. The average American home wastes 250 pounds of food every year, and food waste from industrial sources just in Ohio tops 8 million tpy.”