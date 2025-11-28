Stablegrid selects ITM Power for energy infrastructure projects

Stablegrid Group has chosen ITM Power as the technology partner and supplier for two energy infrastructure projects in Germany, totalling 710 MW of electrolyser capacity.

Providing grid-friendly loads and growing hydrogen production capacities are key to the further expansion of renewable energy. The two projects will operate exclusively for grid balancing, stabilising the power system, and using underground caverns as hydrogen storage facilities to absorb the discrepancies between electricity supply and hydrogen consumption. This is referred to as ‘predispatch’.

In the first project, Netzbrücke 410 based in Rüstringen, ITM Power is selected to supply a 30 MW green hydrogen production plant based on its NEPTUNE V containerised electrolysers, including integration works. Stablegrid Group expects to take final investment decision (FID) on the project in 2026 and has reserved ITM production capacity accordingly.

The second project involves installing 680 MW of indoor electrolyser capacity. Stablegrid and ITM Power will begin the pre-FEED work in January 2026. The FID for this second project is anticipated in 2028.

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power, said: “Partnering with Stablegrid on these landmark grid balancing projects in Germany reinforces ITM's position at the forefront of the energy transition in Europe's largest economy.”

Oliver Feller, Member of the Management Board of Stablegrid Group, added: “With ITM Power, we have a strong and experienced partner at our side who brings the technical expertise and excellence required to implement system-stabilising hydrogen projects of this magnitude reliably.”

