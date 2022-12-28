World’s first Hydropower Sustainability Standard assessment open for consultation

Pamir Energy’s Sebzor hydropower project in Tajikistan was recently assessed using the Hydropower Sustainability Standard by independent auditors. The assessment report is now open for public consultation.

For a period of 60 days, stakeholders from around the world are invited to provide feedback on the findings of the project’s sustainability assessment. All public comments will be reviewed and addressed by the independent assessors, after which the report will be submitted to the Standard’s Secretariat for decision on its certification status.

International Hydropower Association Senior Sustainability Specialist, Alain Kilajian, said: “This is a fantastic moment for clean energy development. Now more than ever we need more low-carbon and sustainable energy projects to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement. Sebzor is one of those projects.

“The Sebzor project underwent a previous assessment using the Hydropower ESG Gap Analysis Tool (HESG) over a year ago, and has since worked closely with us and other international sustainability experts to address the gaps identified. Now, it is on track to become the world’s first project certified by the Hydropower Sustainability Standard.

“This is a case study of how the hydropower sector can engage with the Standard to result in meaningful sustainability improvements. We encourage everyone to explore the Sebzor project’s assessment and leave their feedback.”

The Sebzor project’s previous assessment conducted in August 2021 identified two gaps in the ‘Community Impacts and Infrastructure Safety’ section. A year later, in the project’s Hydropower Sustainability Standard assessment, Pamir Energy demonstrated that it had not only closed Sebzor’s previous gaps but had also met all minimum requirements needed to qualify for a certification. Additionally, the project met enough advanced requirements to make it eligible to be certified at Silver level.

