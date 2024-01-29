Hydrogen Council announces Topsoe as new Board Member

The Hydrogen Council has announced Topsoe as its newest Board Member, rein-forcing the CEO-led organisation’s diverse and influential leadership. The Council has also shared that Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, has extended his Co-Chair term.

The Hydrogen Council Board is represented at the highest level by global CEOs all committed to providing the necessary leadership to demonstrate a powerful vision and decisive action for a better energy future powered by hydrogen.

As of 1 January 2024, the Hydrogen Council Board consists of Air Liquide, Anglo American, Cummins, Ecopetrol, ENGIE, Forvia, Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Matthey, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Linde, Sasol, Shell, Sinopec, Topsoe, and Toyota.

Roeland Baan, CEO of Topsoe, stated: “I am honoured that I have been elected to the Board of Hydrogen Council as the representative of Topsoe. Hydrogen Council plays a pivotal role in the energy transition, and I am proud to contribute to an organisation that is at the forefront of promoting green hydrogen and its derivatives at a global level. Our collective efforts are crucial in accelerating the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries and long-distance transportation. I look forward to contributing to this transformative journey, as we work together to shape a sustainable future for our planet.”

The Hydrogen Council Board is backed by the Hydrogen Council membership of 140 companies representing global industrial leaders in hydrogen across the entire hydrogen value chain from the Americas, Europe, and Africa to the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The Council members stand united in their commitment to unlocking the potential of hydrogen to accelerate the transition to net zero.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries extends Co-Chair term

In a demonstration of continued commitment to the Hydrogen Council’s goals, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, one of the founding members of the Council, has extended its term as Co-Chair until June 2024. This extension underscores Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ dedication to fostering collaboration and driving progress in the hydrogen industry.

Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, who has been a Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council since January 2022, added: “I am honoured to extend my term as Co-Chair until June 2024. As we navigate through the critical phase of advancing implementation on the ground, the Council’s commitment to fostering collaboration and driving progress in the hydrogen industry aligns seamlessly with Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ vision. It remains essential to consolidate the collective knowledge and expertise of Council members towards our shared objectives. I reaffirm my belief that the hydrogen industry’s growth and maturation will be accelerated through robust partnerships with key industries, policymakers, and investors.”

Yoshinori Kanehana will champion and promote the activities of the Hydrogen Council with fellow Co-Chair Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde, who commenced his term in June 2023. Throughout the history of the Hydrogen Council, the joint leadership through Co-Chairs from different sectors and regions has been a strength.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.