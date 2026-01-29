ABB selects Fervo Energy for next-generation geothermal project

ABB has signed an agreement with Fervo Energy, a Texas-based leader in enhanced geothermal systems, to supply advanced motor control solutions for the Cape Station geothermal project in Southwest Utah, USA.

Scheduled to start delivering reliable, carbon-free power to the grid in 2026, Cape Station is expected to become the world’s largest next-generation geothermal development by installed capacity and represents a major step forward in sustainable energy generation in the US.

This collaboration brings ABB’s expertise in electrification and motor control solutions to maximise production from one of the world’s most innovative geothermal projects. Cape Station will see Fervo Energy utilise advanced drilling techniques to drill horizontal wells in geothermal reservoirs, allowing multiple wells from a single well pad. This approach reduces surface footprint, minimises drilling risks, and unlocks previously inaccessible geothermal resources – expanding the potential for clean, firm energy. Cape Station is scheduled to deliver first power to the grid by late 2026 with plans to add approximately 100 MW by early 2027 and 400 MW thereafter, together providing 500 MW, enough to power approximately 355 000 US homes annually.

Tim Latimer, CEO and Co-Founder, Fervo Energy, responded: “ABB is recognised globally for delivering reliable, high-performance electrification and motor control solutions for critical energy projects. Its proven track record, and ability to advise, develop, and execute at scale made ABB the clear choice again for Cape Station project.”

Under the agreement, ABB will deliver a comprehensive package of medium voltage motor control equipment, including more than 80 drives that will efficiently manage a significant amount of horsepower of critical equipment. ABB’s scope of supply also includes medium voltage motors, generators, low voltage motor control centres, and medium voltage switchgear to support multiple aspects of the project, and prefabricated eHouses designed to house the well pad drive systems and associated electrical infrastructure.

Brandon Spencer, President, ABB Motion, added: “Our strategic partnerships with innovative clean energy producers like Fervo Energy reinforce our commitment to expand the potential of reliable, renewable energy sources with our proven electrification technologies available today. We are excited by Fervo Energy’s work and in particular the potential of Cape Station to contribute to a sustainable energy future.”

Together, ABB and Fervo Energy are combining advanced technology and proven expertise to strengthen grid resilience and support the growing demand for stable, domestic energy sources.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!