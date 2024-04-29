AGR to support geothermal drilling campaign in Denmark

AGR has been awarded a contract by geothermal energy supplier, Innargi, to provide technical consultancy for three geothermal appraisal wells that are being drilled in Aarhus, Denmark.

Innargi is owned by A.P. Moller Holding, ATP, NRGi, and Sampension.?The company aims to bring clean, reliable district heating to Europe through the renewable resource in subsurface geothermal energy.

AGR is delivering wellsite geology and wellsite drilling supervision expert skills for the wells in the Aarhus Project.

AGR has in-depth experience from well and reservoir engineering studies for geothermal wells. Moreover, the company has supplied software solutions for managing geothermal drilling time and costs, supporting projects in Germany and Austria.

“Our team has a track record of managing drilling of more than 200 wells in the North Sea. The Aarhus project is a great example of valuable competence transfer from the oil and gas industry to renewable energy sources,” said Lene Thorstensen, Manager Operations and Wellsite Geology at AGR.

If everything goes to plan, the Aarhus geothermal plant will become the EU’s largest geothermal district heating system. A 6000 hp drilling rig has been set up to penetrate 2.5 km into the ground to extract hot water. According to the plans, heat delivery begins in 2025. Upon completion of all sub-plants, the system is projected to provide 20% of Aarhus’s district heating.

