Axpo and Rhiienergie open largest green hydrogen production plant in Switzerland

Axpo and Rhiienergie have opened the first green hydrogen production plant in Switzerland’s Graubünden canton. The facility, the country’s largest, is located next to the Reichenau hydropower plant in Domat/Ems and can produce up to 350 tpy of green hydrogen. The inclusion of hydrogen in the energy mix will play an increasingly important role in ensuring the future security of supply.

After around a year’s construction, Axpo and local partner, Rhiienergie, have opened their first jointly owned hydrogen production plant at the Reichenau hydropower plant. The 2.5 MW plant produces up to 350 tpy of green hydrogen, making it the largest plant of its kind in Switzerland. The hydrogen produced can replace the use of up to 1.5 million l/y of diesel.

The plant’s green hydrogen is produced by water electrolysis, using green electricity from the adjacent hydroelectric power plant. The process is therefore entirely free of any carbon dioxide emissions. The produced hydrogen is compressed in the plant, enabling its convenient delivery to refuelling stations and industrial customers in the future.

Axpo CEO, Christoph Brand, said: “There are still a few hurdles to overcome, but we’re convinced of this green, sustainable and renewable energy carrier’s potential.”

The plant’s inauguration was attended by representatives from politics and business. In addition to local councillors from the Domat-Ems municipality, Graubünden Cantonal Councillor and Energy Minister, Dr Carmelia Maissen, and National Councillor, Martin Candinas, were also present.

The pioneering new facility is connected directly to the Reichenau run-of-river hydropower plant, in which Axpo holds a majority stake. This enables the climate-neutral production of green hydrogen, making it the first such facility in the Graubünden region.

Rhiienergie CEO, Christian Capaul, added: “I’m convinced that green hydrogen will play a key role in our future energy supply. With the plant here in Domat/Ems, Rhiienergie and Axpo have realised an impressive flagship project.”

Maissen, Head of canton’s Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Mobility, concluded: “The hydrogen plant fits perfectly with efforts to exploit the potential of green hydrogen in the Alpine region and the canton's endeavours to achieve its climate and energy goals.”

