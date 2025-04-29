AFRY to upgrade Norway’s largest pumped storage power plant for Statkraft

Norwegian energy company, Statkraft, has contracted AFRY to conduct a feasibility study on optimising the operation of Norway’s largest pumped storage power plant in Saurdal, Norway.

The study aims to double the plant’s capacity to store surplus renewable energy, thereby enhancing consistent energy supply during peak demand periods.

The Saurdal power plant is one of the largest hydropower plants in Norway with a total capacity of 640 MW and an annual generation of approximately 1400 GWh.

AFRY’s study will assess the feasibility of converting the existing Francis turbines into pump turbines, enabling the plant to pump water back into the reservoirs during periods of surplus electricity on the grid. This would effectively transform the system into a large-scale energy storage solution, ensuring predictable energy availability during peak demand periods.

Ernst Zeller, Acting Head of Hydropower at AFRY, responded: “Norway has outstanding hydropower resources. We are proud to contribute our expertise and advanced technology insights gained from similar projects in other markets to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the Saurdal pumped storage plant.”

Christopher Klepsland, Country Manager of AFRY in Norway and Managing Director of Advansia, part of AFRY, added: “This is a flagship project for us. With AFRY’s experience in managing complex projects and our in-depth expertise in pumped storage technology, we have assembled a project team that is committed to delivering results at the highest level.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

