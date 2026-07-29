ENGIE selects ANDRITZ to modernise Picote I hydropower plant in Portugal

ENGIE Hidroelétricas do Douro, on behalf of Movhera Hidroelétricas do Norte S.A., has awarded an ANDRITZ-led consortium a contract to rehabilitate and modernise three generating units at the Picote I hydropower plant in Portugal.

The order has a value in the mid double-digit million-euro range and is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 2Q26.

The Picote I plant on the Douro River, operated by Movhera, is part of Portugal’s strategically important Douro hydropower cascade, which supports the country's renewable electricity generation and long-term energy security. The modernisation will enhance the plant's efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance, strengthening its contribution to Portugal's ongoing energy transition.

ANDRITZ will supply three new 72-MW Francis runners with new wicket gates, carry out the mechanical rehabilitation of the three generator rotors, modernise the mechanical power system, and perform the dismantling and installation works.

The modernisation is scheduled for completion by the end of 2030, with the first modernised unit planned for commissioning at the end of 2028 and the second at the end of 2029.

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