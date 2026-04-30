DeterTech and Gallagher partner to improve protection and insurability for the renewables sector

DeterTech, a leading provider of risk mitigation solutions for construction and critical infrastructure, and Gallagher, one of the world’s largest insurance brokers, have announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration seeks to prevent crime at renewable energy sites, reduce repeat targeting, and improve access to effective insurance cover, helping site owners better protect renewable energy assets.

DeterTech provides site risk assessments as well as the design and installation of security and traceability solutions to reduce theft across construction and critical infrastructure.

Under the partnership, site owners who commission a DeterTech security risk assessment and implement its recommendations – alongside meeting all other standard underwriting criteria – can expect these measures to be considered by insurers when assessing risk and setting premiums for insurance arranged through Gallagher.

Where sites subsequently experience no further incidents or claims, Gallagher will proactively engage with insurers to demonstrate the strength of the risk profile and seek improved terms, such as low claims rebates where applicable.

Cable theft and the associated targeting of solar, onshore wind, and battery energy storage sites, have risen sharply in recent years, driven by rising commodity prices and increased organised criminal activity. The level of repeat attacks also remains high, resulting in escalating losses, significant disruption and unplanned loss of generating capability.

With a 59% y/y increase in reported attacks, and enough cable stolen in the UK alone to stretch from Land’s End to John O’Groats and back, operators are facing significant disruption, financial loss, and difficulty obtaining insurance following an incident.

Mark Kubis-Law, Corporate Account Director, DeterTech, said: “DeterTech and Gallagher have a shared mission to bring greater peace of mind to people and communities, every day, so it made sense to join forces. As the UK expands its renewable generation capacity at unprecedented speed, criminals are becoming more so-phisticated, more organised, and more relentless. Once targeted, sites face a very high likelihood of repeat victimisation. Our mission is to help operators break that cycle, protect their infrastructure, and give them confidence to build for the future.”

Carl Gurney, Director of Renewable Energy, Gallagher UK & Ireland, added: “Insurers are increasingly requiring robust and consistent risk management and security measures. We understand the unique challenges faced by renewable energy owners and developers when securing insurance cover, both before and after incidents such as theft or intrusion. Through our partnership with DeterTech, we can offer renewable energy operators a clear pathway to securing insurance cover, even following an incident. Together, we are building confidence, enabling progress, and protecting the UK’s vital renewable energy infrastructure.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!