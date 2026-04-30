Eavor welcomes bipartisan Senate bill to accelerate geothermal deployment

Eavor Technologies Inc., a closed-loop geothermal technology company, has welcomed the bipartisan introduction of the Next-Generation Geothermal Research and Development Act, by US Senators, Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). The legislation seeks to modernise the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 to accelerate the deployment of next-generation geothermal technologies.

The bill establishes a clear federal research, development, and testing framework for next-gen geothermal systems, explicitly defining technology-neutrality by supporting both closed-loop geothermal and enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). It creates new Next-Generation Research and Development Programs and establishes a Next-Generation Geothermal Center of Excellence.

“The Next-Generation Geothermal R&D Act offers an urgent and pragmatic approach to advancing next-generation geothermal technologies, from research and development to commercialisation. By incorporating closed-loop and super-critical technologies into federal law for research and development, this bill provides support for unlocking commercially-viable 24/7 clean energy at scale. We thank Senators Cortez Masto and Murkowski for recognising that subsurface in-novation is vital to a resilient American power grid,” said Neil Ethier, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development at Eavor.

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