DeepOcean services Scottish tidal power project

Ocean services provider, DeepOcean, has been appointed to conduct offshore maintenance work on SAE’s MeyGen tidal stream project in Pentland Firth, offshore Scotland.

The offshore construction scope includes the reinstallation of an AHH tidal turbine generator with a new faster connection system at the MeyGen site. The work scope includes installation of the connection components on the subsea foundation, cable rerouting works and the turbine installation.

DeepOcean’s project scope encompasses the mobilisation and demobilisation at Nigg Energy Park, vessel charter management, Subsea ROV services, receipt and return of client issued equipment (dockside adjacent to vessel berth) and assistance in execution of the offshore scope for the offshore works.

The activities on site were carried out in slack tidal conditions in water depths from 35 – 42 m.

The offshore work was executed from the Siem Day offshore subsea construction vessel. DeepOcean delivered the project as a subcontractor to Normandie Hydroliennes, who used Proteus Marine Renewables offshore service staff on secondment.

The MeyGen tidal stream project is located between Scotland’s northernmost coast and the island of Stroma. This creates a natural channel with the mainland to accelerate the mil-lions of tonnes of water flowing between the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean every day, making the area cover some of the fastest flowing waters in the UK.

“This is a very interesting project. We performed the work in an area with heavy currents, which our vessels and subsea equipment are fit to handle. Compared to offshore wind, tidal power has largely gone under the radar. However, the global potential for tidal power is huge – as it is a highly predictable renewable energy source. We were delighted to execute this project safely and hope that this will be one of many tidal power projects we deliver in the coming years,” said Per Thuestad, Project Manager at DeepOcean.

The project commenced on 23 June 2023 and was completed in just over five days. DeepOcean pursues a strategy of applying its specialist subsea engineering and project management competence to numerous ocean-based industries such as offshore renewables, oil and gas, subsea minerals and recycling of subsea infrastructure. Across these industries, the group delivers marine services, such as seabed surveys, engineering, project management, installation, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services.

