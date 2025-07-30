Eco Wave Power concludes floaters installation

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, has completed the floaters installation for its first US wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles. With this achievement, the company is moving full speed ahead toward the official unveiling on 9 September 2025, as planned.

The Los Angeles project is a demonstration pilot, designed to validate Eco Wave Power’s patented wave energy technology in real-world marine conditions. The pilot plays a strategic role in advancing Eco Wave Power’s US market entry-with key goals including:

Environmental impact studies in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Material and floater durability testing to enhance long-term performance.

Gaining experience in US licensing and permitting process, including engagement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local port authorities.

“This pilot is not just a technology showcase – it’s a foundation for full scale commercialisation in the US,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “With all floaters installed and our energy conversion system installation underway, we’re proud to demonstrate how existing coastal infrastructure can be leveraged for clean, reliable power from ocean waves.”

The floaters were fabricated by All-Ways Metal, a California-based, woman-owned company, and installed by C&S Welding Inc., a Wilmington-based marine and industrial contractor known for its safety record and coastal infrastructure expertise.

“We’re honoured to be part of this groundbreaking project,” added Ian Crichton, President of C&S Welding Inc. “Eco Wave Power’s system is a practical, local solution to global energy challenges – and we’re excited to contribute our capabilities to its US debut.”

Hosted by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and supported by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program, the project utilises floaters mounted on existing marine structures, converting wave motion into clean electricity through a land-based conversion unit. The technology is modular, low-maintenance, and designed for minimal environmental impact-making it ideal for scalable deployments along coastlines and in port environments.

