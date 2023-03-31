Green Hydrogen Systems ships first X-Series prototype

Green Hydrogen Systems has shipped the first X-Series prototype electrolyser for site installation and tests at GreenLab in Skive, Denmark.

Following the on-site X-Series prototype installation and subject to the planned testing during 2Q23 and 3Q23 leading to a successful product validation, Green Hydrogen Systems expects to initiate sales of the commercial X-Series 6 MW pressurised alkaline electrolyser product during 4Q23.

“We are glad to announce such an important milestone for Green Hydrogen Systems. The installation and on-site testing and validation of our innovative new electrolyser at GreenLab are important next steps for the product advancement from prototype towards a commercial product,” said Green Hydrogen Systems CEO Sebastian Koks Andreassen.

The shipment of the first X-Series prototype from the assembly facilities in Kolding, Denmark follows intensive efforts throughout the various stages from production design, product development and final assembly before the X-Series prototype is shipped to GreenLab for on-site installation, testing and further product validation.

The X-Series prototype is a 6 MW pressurised alkaline electrolyser, building on Green Hydrogen Systems’ commercial A90 A-Series core stack technology. The X-Series prototype will be installed and tested on-site at GreenLab as an integrated part of the GreenHyScale project.

The GreenHyScale project is supported by funding from the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme with an intention to scale up to a 100 MW electrolyser capacity.

