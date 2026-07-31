Meridian Energy increases generation capacity at Waitaki hydropower stations

Meridian Energy has reassessed and increased the maximum operating capacity of three of its hydropower stations in the Waitaki scheme, increasing the renewable electricity capacity available to support New Zealand's electricity system.

Following the reassessment Benmore's total capacity has increased from 552 MW to 570 MW, Ohau B's from 216 MW to 220 MW, and Ohau C's from 212 MW to 220 MW.

The capacity increases are the result of detailed desktop studies, engineering reviews, testing, and operating condition changes. Together, the uplift has added 30 MW of renewable hydro generation capacity, helping to strengthen the resilience and flexibility of New Zealand's electricity system.

Meridian GM Generation, Tania Palmer, says it reflects the importance of ongoing investment in the company's existing assets, and clever thinking by the company’s Generation team.

“The upshot is that the country has more power available than previously thought. Hydro generation plays a critical role in New Zealand's renewable electricity system, so getting this much more capacity from these iconic assets is an out-standing outcome.

“It’s a great example of how Kiwi ingenuity is helping strengthen New Zealand’s electricity system without the time and cost of building new infrastructure from scratch.”

The uprated capacities for Benmore, Ohau B, and Ohau C will take effect as of 30 July 2026.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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