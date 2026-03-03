volytica diagnostics and Cellect Energy launch native integration to prevent data silos in BESS operations

volytica diagnostics, a specialist in advanced battery analytics and diagnostics, and Cellect Energy, the BESS-first portfolio operating platform for owners and operators, have announced a native API integration to streamline grid scale battery energy storage management. The partnership creates a unified environment combining OEM tools, analytics, and trading interfaces in one efficient ecosystem.

As battery storage portfolios grow in size and complexity, consolidating fragmented data sources into a coherent system becomes increasingly important for efficient asset management. This integration eliminates data silos by providing operators with a unified platform that brings all relevant battery data together into one single source of truth, translating insights into clear, actionable maintenance workflows for both O&M and commercial teams.

The impact of this proactive approach is significant: internal analysis and industry benchmarks indicate that unaddressed technical anomalies, such as cell imbalances, can put more than 10% of annual revenue at risk through capacity ‘stranding’ and accelerated degradation. By centralising these insights via API, the integration significantly reduces administrative overhead; teams save critical time by eliminating the need to cross-reference multiple logins and disparate dashboards, enabling faster, data-driven decisions that safeguard asset health.

“A BESS is only as effective as the environment it is embedded in,” said Claudius Jehle, Founder and CEO of volytica diagnostics. “By integrating our diagnostics into Cellect’s platform, we are placing a critical piece into the operational puzzle. Our goal is to equip asset managers with our vdx sentry, a virtual battery expert that turns battery data into clear, actionable workflows. This enables teams to focus on maximising asset performance, revenue stacking, and value retention rather than jumping between isolated dashboards.”

“Cellect is the portfolio operating layer for grid scale storage – the place where commercial intent, operational reality, and performance evidence come together. With volytica diagnostics now natively integrated, advanced battery analytics are available in-context inside Cellect, helping teams move from diagnostics to decisions faster – and enabling new capabilities built on the combination of battery intelligence with operational and commercial signals,” added Leon Gosh, Founder and Managing Director of Cellect Energy.

