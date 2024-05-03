Halliburton introduces lifting pumps for geothermal energy

Halliburton Company has introduced GeoESP® lifting pumps, an advanced submersible borehole and surface pump technology designed specifically for geothermal energy applications. Developed by Summit ESP®, a Halliburton service, GeoESP lifting pumps address critical challenges related to the transport of fluids to the surface through electric submersible pumps (ESP).

GeoESP lifting pumps offer an efficient, safe, and agile solution that streamlines geothermal operations and enhances overall performance. The unique high-flow inlet design protects the pump against solids, minimises power consumption, and effectively tackles scale formation. With the ability to operate at temperatures up to 220°C (428°F), GeoESP lifting pumps withstand extreme conditions to provide sustained performance. The innovative design resists scale, corrosion, and abrasion to ensure durability within a wide operational range. Additionally, GeoESP lifting pumps use standardised pump dimensions that can be rapidly customised to suit various geothermal well conditions.

In addition to GeoESP lifting pumps, Halliburton offers an advanced digital ap-proach to geothermal well management. The IntelevateTM data science-driven platform empowers operators with real-time diagnostics and rich visualisations of ‘smart’ field data. This system improves well operations, extends system run life, minimises shutdowns, reduces energy consumption, and increases production.

“With increased global focus on low carbon energy sources, we are using our many decades of geothermal production expertise to help our customers maximise safety and improve efficiency. Our GeoESP lifting pumps build upon our current system to minimise power usage and help push the boundaries of what is possible with more complex well designs,” Greg Schneider, Vice President, Artificial Lift.

