Spinergie and Marfle partner to enhance joint customer experience

Spinergie and Marfle have teamed up to enhance their joint customer experience with the integration of their respective fleet management solutions, Smart Fleet Management and Marfle Fleet Analytics.

The combined offering consolidates and integrates customer data from each solution to bring advanced analytics to the maritime sector including real-time performance and fuel consumption insights. With seamless data flow from one solution to the other, customers are provided with a centralised fleet management source benefitting from accurate, real-time sensor-populated data.

With a more efficient data flow, crews will benefit from less time spent on repetitive reporting tasks, with any manual input only needing to be entered once. Shore based colleagues are better able to find critical information at the click of a button, improving both remote monitoring capabilities and internal communication.

Smart Fleet Management adapts to the unique operational needs of each client. Its centralised ‘digital control tower’ consolidates thousands of fleet and vessel data points and processes them to generate actionable operational efficiency and fuel consumption insights. Marfle Fleet Analytics provides accurate, real-time data on vessel performance, along with detailed historical records, all in one place. With complete operational visibility, it bridges the gap between onboard crews and shore teams, improving fuel efficiency, vessel uptime, and safety in offshore operations.

The adoption of data-driven technologies allows vessel owners and charterers to unlock critical operational insights – enabling improved performance, reduced fuel consumption and cost savings. Amid tightening regulatory requirements, rising costs and increased competition, these advanced technologies provide the tools to drive sustainable growth and strengthen long-term resilience.

Jean Cristofari, CEO and Co-Founder, Spinergie, commented: “Our partnership with Marfle creates more efficient, informed and resilient offshore operations. Integrated analytics between our two solutions strengthens reporting procedures and improves decision making across the maritime sector. We value the expertise Marfle brings to this collaboration and look forward to continuing to advance digitalisation across our industry.”

Joose Viljanen, Managing Director, Marfle, added: “This collaboration with Spinergie is a natural step forward in making advanced analytics more accessible to offshore operators. By connecting systems and streamlining information flows, we enable both crews and shore teams to focus on what matters most: safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.”

