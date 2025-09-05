Senkron Digital launches hybrid EMS to optimise and simplify renewable plant operations

Senkron Digital, a provider of digital solutions, AI models, and cybersecurity services to the energy and critical infrastructure industries, has launched a new energy management system (EMS) designed specifically for hybrid renewable energy plants that integrate battery storage. The capability, now available as part of the company’s OnePact Suite, is officially launched to market at TÜREK 2025.

The move responds to growing demand across Southern and Eastern Europe for smarter, more unified control systems as complex hybrid energy projects accelerate, yet operational efficiency remains a key challenge. In these markets, developers are often combining solar and wind assets with battery storage to enhance flexibility and grid stability – crucial for delivering consistent output amid evolving market regulations and grid integration pressures. However, most operational control systems in use today were not designed with hybrid environments in mind, making renewable asset management more complex, less efficient and harder to scale.

Senkron’s EMS integration addresses this gap by enabling operators to monitor and manage renewable generation and storage through a single, integrated platform. The system offers visibility and real-time control, allowing teams to make faster, insight-driven operational decisions, optimise output and reduce unplanned downtime.

The company developed the new functionality in collaboration with energy specialists working directly in plant control rooms. It reflects a growing need in the sector for software that combines technical capability with practical, on-the-ground usability.

Ali Inal, Managing Director at Senkron Digital, commented: “Hybrid energy projects are accelerating, but most control systems haven’t kept up. Across Türkiye, Europe, and beyond, legacy, siloed systems need updating for smarter, unified control. This EMS launch delivers exactly that; built around how hybrid plants actually operate, not just how software should look.”

Remi Ramcharan, Vice President, added: “What we’re hearing from control rooms is clear: more assets, more pressure, less time to make decisions. This launch is a direct response to that reality; delivering faster insights, fewer outages, and better performance.”

The EMS capability is cloud-based and designed to integrate quickly into existing infrastructure. It is intended to support asset owners, operators and independent power producers seeking to maximise efficiency and returns from increasingly complex project portfolios. It combines advanced software capability with the practical insight required to manage diversified assets with confidence.

