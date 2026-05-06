All-Energy marks 25th anniversary at SEC Glasgow

All-Energy, the UK’s largest annual renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference, will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow this year. The milestone underscores the event’s evolution from a niche industry gathering into a cornerstone of the global energy calendar and a vital driver of Scotland’s journey towards a net-zero future.

Since finding its home in Glasgow, the show has flourished through a strong partnership with the city and the SEC. Now in its second decade on the Clyde, All-Energy has become synonymous with the city’s reputation as a hub for sustainabil-ity and innovation, with last year’s edition dovetailing with Glasgow Climate Week to amplify the city’s leadership on the world stage.

Reflecting on the 25-year journey, Anam Khan, Event Manager from RX Global, said: “This anniversary is a measure of how far the conversation has come. When All-Energy launched, the energy transition was an aspiration; today, it is the defining economic and industrial imperative of our time.

“The SEC and Glasgow have given this event the room and the collaborative spirit needed to turn dialogue into delivery. This year’s edition will not only be our most ambitious, but our most urgent, as we convene the people and projects turning net zero targets into reality.”

Since relocating to Glasgow, All-Energy has attracted record-breaking crowds – with the 2025 event drawing 13 000 attendees from around the world – providing a significant boost to the city's hospitality sector and wider economy.

The event remains central to Scotland’s economic strategy, fostering innovation, unlocking trade opportunities across the energy value chain, and strengthening the bridge between academic research and industrial application.

Beyond the economic impact, the event serves as a critical platform for knowledge exchange between industry, academia, and government, while consistently acting as a catalyst for investment and low-carbon innovation.

Dan Thurlow, Head of Exhibitions at SEC, commented: “Watching All-Energy scale up within our walls has been a privilege. It's a partnership built on mutual ambition: as the event's content and influence have deepened, so has the city's commitment to embracing its role as the UK's clean energy powerhouse. We are proud to provide a home where global expertise meets Scottish ingenuity to drive tangible change.”

Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism and Conventions, Destination Glasgow added: “Glasgow Convention Bureau has been a proud city partner to All Energy and the team at the SEC since the first edition was held in 2015. It has been testament to the positive collaboration across the city and the vision of the All-Energy team to promote the importance of renewable energy that has seen the event grow over the years to become the UK’s leading clean and low-carbon energy event.”

To mark the milestone, organisers and city partners are curating a series of on-site moments and visual installations. From anniversary-themed photo opportunities to video content capturing the voice of the industry, the show floor will highlight the event’s longevity and its critical, ongoing role in powering the green economy.

That collaborative spirit extends beyond the show itself: Glasgow City Council is hosting an Industry Leaders dinner the evening prior to All-Energy, while the Chamber runs a series of small COP26 legacy meetings linked to the event.

“This is a relationship we are committed to nurturing for the long haul,” concluded Thurlow. “As the energy transition accelerates, we look forward to growing alongside All-Energy, ensuring Glasgow remains the natural home for the conversa-tions, connections, and commitments that will power a cleaner future for decades to come.”

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