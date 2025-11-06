OPITO adopts Shoulder Breadth Measurement certification framework to enhance offshore worker safety globally

OPITO, a global not-for-profit skills authority for safety-critical industries, has formally adopted the Shoulder Breadth Measurement (SBM) process, previously managed by Step Change in Safety (SCiS), into its industry recognised product portfolio. The change aims to create a globally consistent framework for offshore helicopter passenger safety.

Globally, the energy industry relies on helicopter transport to move vast numbers of workers offshore each year. In the UK, for example, Aberdeen International Airport – home to the country’s busiest commercial heliport – handled over 348 000 offshore helicopter passengers in 2023. The SBM identifies workers whose shoulder width exceeds the standard parameters for helicopter seating, ensuring they are assigned seats with access to a larger exit (type IV size or larger) as required on all helicopters by the design rules, reducing the risk of evacuation delays or injury during transit. The standard represents a crucial pillar in maintaining rigour and accountability around offshore safety travel. With OPITO, the global skills authority, now the custodian for SBM, this will enhance consistency and global applicability by integrating training protocols, safety procedures and data-sharing frameworks.

The product uses medical calibrated equipment to measure shoulder breadth and is supported by a global ‘Train the Measurer’ programme to ensure consistency and capability across regions. With certifications tracked through OPITO’s Vantage system – the global database of offshore workforce training and movements – and a four-year renewal cycle in place, offshore employers can rely on a safe, consistent and transparent approach to shoulder measurement across the industry.

Lucie Booth, Product Manager at OPITO, commented: “As the energy transition accelerates, more people are heading offshore to deliver it. A significant pipeline of offshore energy projects is set to come online by 2030, including 290 GW of offshore wind globally. That makes it more important than ever to uphold the highest safety standards and protect the people making it happen. By integrating Shoulder Breadth Measurement into our globally recognised product portfolio, we’re taking another step to support that mission – making sure every worker is in the right seat and gets home safely.”

Craig Wiggins, CEO at SCiS, added: “Since 2017, Step Change in Safety has overseen the Shoulder Breadth Measurement process in close collaboration with industry partners, ensuring it played a vital role in keeping the offshore workforce safe. Transitioning custodianship to OPITO is a natural step that will embed SBM into a globally consistent framework, strengthening safety standards across the entire energy industry. We will continue to support the workforce by sharing updates on any developments that affect helicopter travel through the Offshore Helicopter Safety Leadership Group (OHSLG), where Step Change in Safety remains an active voice at the table.”

