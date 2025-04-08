RES drives circular economy

RES, one of the world's largest independent renewable energy company, is redefining sustainability in renewable services with its advanced repair workshop in Albacete, Spain, and is set to roll the model out in other regions it is active.

Since launching in response to pandemic-era supply chain crises, the facility has repaired more than 18 000 parts – offering wind and solar operators a cheaper, greener alternative to replacements – proving that innovation in maintenance can dramatically cut costs, extend asset life, and reduce carbon footprints.

Launched in response to global supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, the workshop has become a game changer for RES. By refurbishing mechanical, hydraulic, electrical, and electronic components, RES offers wind and solar operators a smarter alternative to expensive replacements – keeping assets running longer while reducing emissions.

Juan Gutierrez, CEO – Services from RES, said: “This workshop is proof that sustainability and operational excellence go hand in hand. By giving components a second life, we’re not just lowering costs for our customers – we’re also reinforcing our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced 3D scanning for reverse engineering, RES is able to go beyond repairs. The workshop conducts in-depth failure analyses and enhances component designs to extend their lifespan. In recent years, 18 000 components have been successfully reconditioned, demonstrating the effectiveness of this approach.

A team of 15 highly skilled professionals (including engineers, specialised technicians, and logistics experts) ensure that each repair meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. Combining in-depth knowledge of renewable energy equipment with precision engineering, RES provides solutions that enhance operational efficiency and minimise downtime for its clients.

In the past year alone, RES has repaired over 7000 components across 547 material types – split evenly between internal and external assets. With demand rising, RES now plans to roll out the model globally, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and lower-cost renewables.

With a strategy rooted in innovation, sustainability, and technical excellence, RES’ repair workshop in Albacete stands as a key ally in the maintenance and longevity of renewable energy assets, setting new standards for a greener future.

