Cargostore Worldwide launches welfare unit into global offshore market

Cargostore Worldwide, a leading global supplier of DNV and ISO certified shipping containers for onshore and offshore projects, has signed an exclusive global distribution agreement with Griffin Special Projects Ltd to introduce the LiftaLoo, the next evolution in portable welfare units to the offshore market.

The partnership addresses a long-standing challenge in offshore operations; the lack of safe, hygienic, and inclusive toilet facilities on structures like wind turbines and floating platforms. Despite industry efforts, this issue has continued to compromise crew well-being and site efficiency with personnel either having to wait for crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to return to the worksites before boarding and using the onboard facilities or making use of lower standard chemical flush solutions.

Now part of Cargostore’s global offshore product offering, the LiftaLoo enables a practical ‘one crew, one loo’ model, allowing teams to take welfare with them as they move from structure to structure. Weighing just 212 kg and measuring 2200 mm x 1092 mm, the unit features a LOLER-certified single lifting point and is constructed from recyclable linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). This eliminates the need for external aluminium framing, reducing weight and corrosion risk, and removes 8 out of 9 certification hurdles. The shatterproof LLDPE body is designed to withstand high-impact drops, ensuring durability in demanding offshore environments.

The LiftaLoo is the first of its kind to feature hot water handwashing powered by a patented low voltage rechargeable battery system; enabling up to 224 hot washes per full charge at the UK Carehome Standard of 40°. Each unit includes a full suite of welfare features designed to meet the UK Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) strictest guidelines as standard.

Compliant features include an HSE-compliant sink, towel and biodegradable sanitary bin provision, patented magnetic-sealed toilet lid, raised toilet seat height with ergonomic heel step, emergency-releasable lock, ventilation, coat hooks, solar powered lighting (≥100 lux) and an optional water purification system to prevent stagnation and Legionella in the event the unit is to be left offshore for longer periods. There is also an 87-l sealed discharge tank fitted as standard with anti-leak technology (DIN 16194-compliant), which is removable without the need for certified lifting equipment. Each 87-l DIN 16194-compliant sealed tank accommodates as many as 72 uses.

The patented single lifting point mechanism reduces lifting height by 80 cm and eliminates the need for complex rigging and lifting making the unit quick and easy to deploy from vessel to platform and ensuring good ease of clearance over the rail. It is a rapid and easy to deploy solution which can be used alongside teams from CTV to platform and back to CTV as teams move around offshore assets. This ensures reliable access to high-quality sanitation wherever the job takes them.

Cargostore has estimated that offshore technicians can currently spend up to 45 minutes per toilet break; owing to the time it takes for a safe ladder descent from the asset, vessel transfer, and PPE removal and redress. This costs operators an estimated 1.4 hours of downtime per technician per shift which equates to a 17.5% productivity loss. By enabling safe, hygienic, and immediate access to on-site facilities, operators gain not only efficiency by eliminating the need to transfer crew back to a vessel for toilet breaks, but also improved staff well-being, reducing stress and physical strain such as the risk of infection resulting in personnel sick leave.

With demand rising across both onshore and offshore wind, this innovation supports a growing need for fit-for-purpose infrastructure that matches the sector’s expansion. The Global Wind Energy Council forecasts over 500 000 new technicians will be needed by 2028 to meet net-zero goals, while only 21% of offshore wind workers are currently women.

The LiftaLoo supports industry-wide efforts to create safer, more inclusive environments and improves retention in challenging offshore roles.

Ekaterina Burge, Global Business Development Manager at Cargostore Worldwide, said: “It’s well-recognised that working offshore places high physical and mental demands on personnel. Operators are committed to improving the working environment offshore, not only because of their duty of care but also due to the need to attract and retain a diverse new generation of talent to accelerate clean energy projects. A truly fit-for-purpose welfare solution simply did not exist – until now.

“Our new partnership with Griffin represents a strategic step forward allowing operators to continue to raise the bar for offshore working standards worldwide. This innovation redefines what’s possible; delivering the dignity, comfort and hygiene offshore technicians deserve with the flexibility, productivity performance, emission reduction, and cost savings operators demand.

“The availability of such a unit for the first time at scale marks meaningful change for both personnel well-being and operational efficiency in the global offshore sector.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

