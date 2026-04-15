UK Energy Minister set to deliver keynote address at All-Energy 2026

Michael Shanks MP, Minister of State for Energy at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, will deliver a keynote address at All-Energy’s opening plenary session, setting out how the UK government is going further and faster in becoming energy secure.

Chris Stark CBE, Head of the UK’s Mission for Clean Power, will take to the stage on day two of the conference to also present a keynote speech.

Organised by RX, the UK’s flagship low-carbon energy and renewables event, is set to return to SEC Glasgow from 13 – 14 May 2026 for its milestone 25th year. It will explore critical challenges and opportunities driving the energy transition with themes including finance and investment, supply chain, and transmission reform.

This year’s All-Energy will feature a streamlined conference programme, shaped by a Strategic Summit committee for the first time. The committee brings together high-profile leaders from organisations including Siemens Energy, Scottish Renewables, NECCUS, Shepherd and Wedderburn, Crown Estate, and SSEN-Transmission.

The refreshed conference will be complemented by a number of new show floor features including the Scale-up Zone, an area facilitated in collaboration with the Energy Systems Catapult where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will showcase solutions. A Solar and Storage theatre will also appear on the show floor for the first time in addition to a series of roundtables and workshops which will offer attendees the opportunity for peer-to-peer learning and knowledge.

Anam Khan, All-Energy Event Manager at RX Global, said: “It is a pivotal time for the renewable energy sector and the need to collaborate more closely with stakeholders and policymakers has never been more important. The Energy Minister’s attendance creates a valuable opportunity for attendees to hear directly from government on progress and latest policy impacts.”

More than 300 exhibitors are expected at the event with exhibiting companies including heavy weight global brands and major UK players such as Hitachi Energy, SSEN, Schneider Electric, Enercon, and Nordex.

Engaging the next generation of energy professional remains a key focus for the event, highlighted by and a new Skills and STEM programme that is, supported by OPITO.

Stephen Marcos Jones, CEO of OPITO, added: “The energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by a more diverse, lower-carbon energy mix and rapid technological advancement. Equipping the next generation with the skills, knowledge and confidence to navigate this change is critical to the future success of our industry.

“OPITO’s involvement in All-Energy and the Skills and STEM programme reflects our long-standing commitment to developing the future energy workforce and inspiring young people to explore the breadth of careers across STEM fields.

“By connecting students with real world industry insight through innovative, relatable and hands on experiences, we can help them better understand how energy systems work, see where they can play a role, and equip them with the skills needed to deliver a safe, resilient and low carbon energy future.”

Anam continued: “The energy landscape has changed dramatically since our first event 25 years ago, and we saw an opportunity to create a more collaborative and impactful space for energy professionals to connect and share knowledge. Every feature on the showfloor has been carefully curated to address the sector’s most pressing priorities, including initiatives that engage the next generation of workers, who will play a vital role in driving the energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!