Innovative cleaning agents support the cleaning of solar panels using drones

Emil Otto GmbH, a leading supplier of cleaning and soldering agents for the solar industry, has already launched a range of products for cleaning solar panels. These innovative cleaning media also support cleaning with drones and thereby significantly increase the efficiency and longevity of solar systems. At the same time, the effort required to clean solar panels is reduced.

In the past few years, the demand for renewable energy, especially solar energy, has increased exponentially. A key factor in the optimal performance of solar panels is their regular cleaning by removing dirt, dust and other contaminants that can reduce efficiency. Traditional cleaning methods are often time-consuming, cost-intensive and difficult to carry out in areas that are difficult to access.

“Today's drones are revolutionising this process, as they can be used efficiently to remove dirt from solar panels. Specially developed cleaning agents are sprayed onto the affected areas by drone. These cleaning agents must be environmentally friendly, biodegradable and specially formulated to maximise cleaning power without damaging the sensitive surfaces of the solar panels,” explained Markus Geßner, Head of Marketing and Sales at Emil Otto GmbH.

Emil Otto has developed the Solar Module Cleaner series. These are cleaning agents that have been specially developed for use on solar modules. Depending on the contamination, alkaline, acidic or neutral cleaners can be used. These are generally VOC-free and dissolve even the most persistent dirt, from salt contamination such as limescale and lime compounds, deposits to lichen, moss and algae.

“Solar parks are often located near to motorways or other traffic junctions, where people are unwilling to create living space. This means that we are often dealing with solar panels that are contaminated by soot, exhaust fumes, dust, paraffin, or other pollutants,” continued Geßner.

The optimum efficiency of the solar module is achieved again through cleaning. Emil Otto's cleaners leave no greasy residues that can stick together and harden under UV radiation. They are environmentally friendly towards the system and other materials used and are also not aggressive towards electronic components.

Drones can cover large areas in a short period of time and clean hard-to-reach areas that are difficult for conventional cleaning teams to access. In such cases in particular, it is important that the cleaning agents do not leave any residue on the panel, so that manual or mechanical ‘recleaning’ is not necessary. Furthermore, the use of drone technology minimises working time and downtime, which leads to significant cost savings. It is also important to note that Emil Otto's specialised cleaning agents are environmentally-friendly and contribute to the sustainable maintenance of solar panels.

“Our innovative cleaning agents for solar modules are a significant step forward for the solar industry,” concluded Geßner. “We are proud to offer a solution that not only improves the efficiency and lifetime of solar panels, but also reduces operating costs while protecting the environment.”

