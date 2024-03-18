Trina Solar unveils upgraded Vertex N family

Trina Solar Co., Ltd, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has un-veiled upgrades to its Vertex N family of modules.

According to Adele Zhao, Head of Product Solution & Marketing Europe at Trina Solar, N-type modules using i-TOPCon technology will dominate global production this year, and high-power modules such as the Vertex N 720 W+ series will lead the way in the 700 W+ era. She made the comment as she delivered a keynote speech at a technology conference in March 2024.

Based on the industry-leading 210 mm product technology platform and with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology innovation, Trina Solar has upgraded its i-TOPContechnology and achieved another increase in cell efficiency of 0.3% through laser induced firing. The upgraded Vertex N 720 W+ modules can reach an efficiency of 23.2%, while the smaller version Vertex N 625 W+ modules have a module efficiency of up to 23.1%.

As an outstanding member of the Vertex N product portfolio, the Vertex N 720 W+series module offers the lowest LCOE for utility scale ground-mounted solar farms with level terrain, with its low voltage feature for high string power and thus low system cost.

Vertex N 625 W+ modules, suitable for small and medium sized ground-mounted solar farms, particularly with complex terrain or irregular shape, offer high flexibility in system design and are highly compatible with tracking systems. The Vertex N 625 W+module is 2382 mm by 1134 mm in size, designed by Trina Solar and now adopted by industry peers as a standard module configuration.

After an initiative to standardise 700 W+ module dimensions and upgrading the Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, propelled by Trina Solar at the end of 2023, the Vertex N 720 W+ series products are empowering the company to lead the industry further into the 700 W+ era.

Trina Solar continues to push the industry toward industrialising 700W+ PV modules by promoting ultra-high-power and ultra-high-efficiency modules. The company will continue to innovate with its mainstream n-type i-TOPCon technology and products, offering greater customer value with advanced technology, reliable products andsolutions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.