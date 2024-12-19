Yokogawa releases subsea power cable monitoring

Yokogawa Electric Corp. has announced the release of OpreXTM Subsea Power Cable Monitoring, a system for monitoring cables used in the transmission of electricity generated at offshore wind power facilities. By constantly monitoring temperature increases in the subsea power cables caused by damage, this product enables condition-based maintenance and the reduction of operational costs required for inspection and maintenance.

Subsea power cables at offshore wind power generation facilities are prone to faults and damage from natural disasters and accidents, and damage to these cables can lead to significant financial losses due to disruptions in the supply of power generated by these facilities. This makes regular inspection and maintenance essential. However, the cables are placed on the seabed over long distances, and maintenance requires the use of work vessels and divers, which results in substantial costs.

By utilising Yokogawa’s fibre optic temperature sensor, OpreX Subsea Power Cable Monitoring is able to constantly monitor the temperature of subsea power cables and pinpoint abnormalities. This enables condition-based maintenance, in which maintenance is performed with optimum timing, thereby reducing the costs and workload required for regular inspections and maintenances, and maximising operational efficiency. It can be applied to both new and existing offshore wind farms. This product can also be integrated into Yokogawa’s OpreX Collaborative Information Server with video monitoring and other solutions, thereby enabling smooth and highly efficient operations through the centralised management of information on the operations management screen.

With its capabilities and established track record in serving the wind power generation industry, Yokogawa is able to provide support for every aspect of this business, from the construction of systems to overall systems maintenance. With its focus on the system of systems concept, whereby a collection of independently operated and managed systems connect to form a larger system, Yokogawa provides long-term integrated support and contributes to safe and secure operations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

